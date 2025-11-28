New strategic tie-up to improve outcomes for Indian students in UK

London, Nov 28 (PTI) A new strategic partnership between one of the UK’s largest student organisations and an international education sector agency announced in London on Friday is expected to lead to improved outcomes for Indian students as a result of fairer recruitment practices.

The National Indian Students and Alumni Union (NISAU) UK said its tie-up with International Consultants for Education and Fairs (ICEF) will strengthen transparency, raise standards and ensure accurate and responsible guidance from first point of enquiry through to graduation and enhance the overall international student experience overseas.

More than a million Indian students typically choose to study abroad, with the majority relying on education agents for advice.

“International students deserve clarity, transparency, and support they can trust," said ICEF CEO Markus Badde.

“By joining forces with NISAU, we are combining ICEF’s global experience with a strong student voice to raise standards across borders,” he said.

The partnership will initially focus on three key areas: promotion of ethical and transparent recruitment practices in the India-UK space; development of shared standards and guidance to support students and institutions; and production of joint insights that inform policy and sector best practice.

“ICEF's long-standing commitment to quality will help ensure that students receive the right support at the right time. This partnership puts students at the centre of recruitment practice,” said Sanam Arora, NISAU UK Founder and Chair.

The need for trusted information, clear quality benchmarks and genuine protection for international students is seen as crucial at a time when policy frameworks are constantly shifting across major higher education destinations, such as the UK.

Both organisations hope their new collaboration will prove an important step toward a more transparent and student-focused global system, undermining misleading and unethical practices of some dubious agents operating on the ground in India.

Towards this end, NISAU UK had earlier announced the launch of the world’s first student-centred “Agent of the Year” Award as part of its annual India-UK Achievers Honours. The recognition will be awarded for the first time in February 2026 to celebrate "integrity, transparency and genuine student care" in the recruitment of Indian students to the UK’s higher education sector.

“This award gives both students and universities a say in defining who deserves their trust — recognising agencies that act as true partners in the student journey,” said Arora.

The Outstanding Agent of the Year and Highly Commended Agent is set to be unveiled at NISAU UK’s Achievers Gala in London, alongside leading voices from education, policy, and diplomacy operating within the India-UK corridor. PTI AK SCY SCY