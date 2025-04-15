New York City declares April 14 as Dr B R Ambedkar Day

New York: New York City Mayor Eric Adams has proclaimed April 14, 2025 as Dr B R Ambedkar Day in New York City, with its 8.5 million residents celebrating the day, a top official in the mayor's office said here.

Deputy Commissioner for the New York City Mayor’s Office for International Affairs Dilip Chauhan made the announcement here in the presence of Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr Ramdas Athawale, who delivered the keynote address at a special event organised at the UN headquarters on Monday to commemorate Dr Ambedkar’s 134th birth anniversary.

“A historic moment at the UN Headquarters in New York as Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s birth anniversary is officially proclaimed by the NYC Mayor’s Office. My heartfelt thanks to Mayor @NYCMayor and Deputy Commissioner Dilip Chauhan for honouring Babasaheb’s global legacy of justice and equality,” Athawale posted on X along with photos and a video.

Born on April 14, 1891, Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar – popular among his followers as Babasaheb – was the chairman of the Constituent Assembly’s most crucial Drafting Committee that earned him the moniker Architect of the Indian Constitution. He was also the Minister of Law and Justice in Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s first Cabinet post-Independence.

Ambedkar, who played a key role in social movements that fought for the rights of Dalits and untouchables, had received his PhD in Economics from Columbia University in 1927 and an honourary degree in 1952.

Chauhan said Dr Ambedkar’s ideals go beyond borders and time, finding strong connections in the halls of the United Nations and New York—a city built by immigrants, energised by its diversity and united by its shared belief in opportunity and inclusion.

Foundation for Human Horizon President Deelip Mhaske said it is a profound recognition of one of the world’s most transformative champions of equality and civil rights that April 14 has been proclaimed as ‘Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar Day’.

The proclamation acknowledges Dr Ambedkar’s towering legacy in advancing democracy, dignity, women’s empowerment and justice for historically marginalised communities, Mhaske said.

Mhaske expressed gratitude to Adams noting that “this proclamation is more than symbolic—it is a moral declaration that positions New York as a global capital for human rights and justice.”

Earlier at the event organised by the Permanent Mission of India to the UN, Athawale said the principles that Dr B R Ambedkar fought for — equity, representation and human rights — are more relevant than ever in the international community’s collective efforts to achieve the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

“Dr Ambedkar’s life is not merely a chapter in Indian history—it is a beacon for all humanity. Born into adversity, he transcended every barrier imposed by caste, poverty and colonial oppression to become a global advocate for equality, dignity and democracy.

“His advocacy resonates far beyond the borders of India, making him an icon for the modern human rights movement,” Athawale said.

Prior to the event at the UN, Athawale also paid his homage at the statue of Dr Ambedkar in the Lehman Library at Columbia University, which he said in a post on X, was “erected as a symbol of knowledge.”