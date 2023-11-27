New Zealand's incoming government to reverse landmark smoking ban

New Delhi: New Zealand's newly sworn-in government, led by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, is set to overturn a groundbreaking smoking ban implemented last year, aimed at curbing smoking among the next generation.

The move has sparked criticism, with opponents labelling it a "win for the tobacco industry."

The tobacco restrictions, which included reduced nicotine levels and a lifetime ban on smoking for those born after 2008, were part of an international initiative to combat the harms of tobacco.

Prime Minister Luxon, who took office on Monday following his party's deal after last month's election, justified the decision by emphasizing the importance of robust education programs and promoting vaping as a cessation tool.

The Health Coalition Aotearoa (HCA), comprising 45 member organizations, expressed deep disappointment over the government's intention to repeal the world-first smoking laws. HCA co-chair Professor Boyd Swinburn characterized it as a "major loss for public health" and a significant victory for the tobacco industry, suggesting that the industry's profits would come at the expense of Kiwi lives.

Tobacco smoking remains a global health concern, claiming over 8 million lives annually, including 1.3 million non-smokers exposed to second-hand smoke.

The legislation passed last year garnered international acclaim, with research models supporting its key reforms, such as limiting tobacco retailers and reducing nicotine levels in cigarettes.

The Smokefree laws were projected to save up to 5,000 lives each year, and New Zealand's approach had even inspired the UK government to announce a similar smoking ban for young people in September. However, the new development in New Zealand has not altered the UK Prime Minister's stance.

Surprisingly, Luxon's National Party, which secured 38% of the vote in the October 14 election, did not address the Smokefree laws during their campaign.

The announcement by Finance Minister Nicola Willis on Saturday to repeal the laws caught health experts off guard, as they had anticipated the policy to remain intact. The reversal has sparked concerns about the potential impact on public health and the broader global effort to combat smoking-related illnesses.