Newly elected MPs in Bangladesh to be sworn in on Wednesday

Dhaka, Jan 9 (PTI) The candidates who won in Sunday's general election in Bangladesh will take the oath of office on January 10, according to media reports on Tuesday.

The ceremony will take place at the oath-taking room of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban at 10:00 am on January 10, sources at the parliament secretariat said.

The Parliament Secretariat is making preparations for the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for Wednesday, the Dhaka Tribune quoted Awami League party's office secretary Biplab Barua as saying on Tuesday.

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury will administer the oaths.

Chief Whip Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury said the Election Commission would publish the results of the polls in the form of a gazette on Tuesday.

The members are expected to take the oath within three days of the gazette notification publication.

The ruling Awami League headed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina won 222 seats; the Jatiya Party 11 seats; the Workers' Party, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal and Bangladesh Kalyan Party one seat each; and independent candidates won 61 seats.

Hasina won the Gopalganj-3 seat in a landslide victory in the election, securing her eighth term as a lawmaker.

The Election Commission on Monday announced the unofficial results of voting in 298 of the country's 300 parliamentary constituencies.

Polls for one constituency, Naogaon-2, were postponed following the death of a candidate in December.

The Election Commission will announce the result of another constituency, Mymensingh-3, later as polling of one of the centres was withheld, the Daily Star Bangladesh quoted Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal as saying. PTI PY PY PY