Next dialogue with Pakistan should be on reclaiming PoK: TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Jun 1 (PTI) The next dialogue with Pakistan should be only on reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, who is part of an all-party parliamentary delegation visiting Malaysia, said on Sunday.

Interacting with the Indian diaspora in Kuala Lumpur, Banerjee said, "We have been in talks with them (Pakistan) for decades, despite changes in various paradigms and governments. But one thing remains constant – the conflict with Pakistan." "After what happened on April 22, where 26 people were killed at point-blank range solely based on their religion and gender...I want the ruling dispensation to engage in dialogue with Pakistan only to discuss reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Otherwise, these terror attacks will continue," Banerjee, who is part of the delegation led by JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, said.

India has made it clear that any talks with Pakistan will only be on terrorism and PoK.

During its interaction with the diaspora, the Jha-led delegation members conveyed India’s principled and resolute stand against terrorism.

They briefed the participants on the cross-border terrorism affecting India over the decades, in particular about the dastardly terror attacks in Pahalgam. The briefing also covered the context and background of Operation Sindoor and India’s resolute policy of combating terrorism.

"The diaspora members were encouraged to share the message across communities and platforms. The interaction captured voices of Indian diaspora members, including those from the Malaysian Indian Muslim community, who unequivocally condemned cross-border terrorist attacks," the High Commission of India in Kuala Lumpur posted on X.

After the April 22 attack, Banerjee said India waited for two weeks for Pakistan to do some justice and bring perpetrators to book, but nothing happened.

Fourteen days later, India carried out strikes in Pakistan, destroying nine terror infrastructures.

"We are here with all the evidence out in the public domain. Pictures are all over social media – high-ranking Pakistani army officials were seen attending the funerals of labelled terrorists. What more proof can India offer the world?" he asked.

He requested the members of the diaspora to spend 3–4 days in Kashmir when they visit India.

"Through these attacks, they wanted to cripple our economy. So now the onus is on us to do the opposite and ensure that Kashmir flourishes and prospers. It is my humble appeal that next time you visit India, spend 3–4 days in Kashmir to support the local people and boost tourism and the local economy," Banerjee said.

"Those who are far away from India represent nationalist traits and patriotism far more strongly than we do. You wear the tricolour with greater pride than us on foreign soil," he said.

"We would be the last ones to talk about war, violence, and terror attacks. Pakistan has a habit of playing the victim card after a terror attack....They have a habit of putting one hand in diplomacy and then trying to pull the trigger from another hand by indulging in proxy terror organisations and inflicting terror on Indian soil and Indians. This is not going to happen anymore," he said.

The delegation also interacted with Indian National Army (INA) veteran S P Narayanasamy who was part of the Balak Sena of INA and thanked him for his solidarity against the menace of terrorism.

It also paid a solemn tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, a towering figure in India’s struggle for independence, at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Indian Culture Centre (NSCBICC) at Brickfields.

The delegation to Malaysia is one of the seven multi-party delegations India has tasked to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community to emphasise Pakistan’s links to terrorism.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives.

India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7, following which Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10. PTI NSA NSA NSA