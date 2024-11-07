NFL star Nick Bosa stands firm on MAGA hat display post-game

New Delhi: Nick Bosa, the star defensive end for the San Francisco 49ers, has made headlines not just for his performance on the field but also for his political statement off it. Following the 49ers' victory over the Dallas Cowboys, Bosa crashed a live post-game interview on NBC, proudly showing off a "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) hat, signaling his support for former President Donald Trump.

Bosa, known for his prowess in the NFL, stepped into the camera frame behind teammates Brock Purdy, George Kittle, and Isaac Guerendo, where he briefly pointed to his hat before running off. Melissa Stark, the NBC sideline reporter, acknowledged Bosa's action with, "Alright, Nick Bosa with a message there."

When asked about his political statement, Bosa remained somewhat reserved. "I'm not gonna talk too much about it, but I think it's an important time," he told reporters.

NFL has strict policies against displaying personal or political messages during game days. The NFL has since stated that they are reviewing the incident.

In a video interview, Nick Bosa said he knew he was risking a fine with his MAGA hat, but says 'it was well worth it. … Clearly, the nation spoke.’