Ngidi to miss T20I series, Hendricks to replace him

Durban, Dec 8 (PTI) South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi was on Friday ruled out of the three-match T20I series against India with a left lateral ankle sprain.

Advertisment

The 27-year-old has been released from the squad and will return to his provincial team where he will undergo his rehabilitation with the Momentum Multiply Titans under the supervision of the Proteas medical team, a Cricket South Africa (CSA) statement said.

He will be "further assessed by the medical team" as his participation in the four-day clash from December 14-17 appears doubtful.

Ngidi was expected to lead South Africa's pace attack alongside left-arm pacer Marco Jansen. His pullout has forced CSA to draft in Western Province pacer Beuran Hendricks as his replacement.

Hendricks, the 33-year-old left-arm pacer, last played for South Africa in the shortest format back in 2021. He has taken 25 wickets from 19 T20Is. PTI TAP SSC SSC