NGO appeals to help deceased Indian-origin Israeli soldier’s family to immigrate

Jerusalem, Sep 25 (PTI) An Israeli NGO, which has been at the forefront of immigration of Indian-origin Jews from the northeastern states of Manipur and Mizoram who are commonly referred to as Bnei Menashe, has appealed for help regarding immigration of a deceased soldier’s family to Israel.

Staff Sergeant Geri Gideon Hanghal, 24, was killed on duty earlier this month in a vehicle ramming attack near Asaf Junction, close to the West Bank’s Beit El settlement.

“First Sgt Gideon Hanghal was a Bnei Menashe hero who made the ultimate sacrifice for Israel. Meanwhile, Gideon's brother, along with his wife and two children, are among those still waiting to be allowed to make aliyah (immigration),” a message issued by Shavei Israel said.

“We must help Gideon's family and honour his memory in the best way possible: for the Israeli government to bring all the remaining Bnei Menashe to Israel,” it further said.

“Every last one of the 5,000 Bnei Menashe in India who wants to make aliyah should be allowed to do so – as soon as possible,” the organisation said, asking people to “join us as we do what we can to help Gideon's family, and bring his remaining relatives on aliyah”.

The stated goal of the organisation is to reach out to “lost and hidden” Jews around the world and help them reconnect with the people and the State of Israel.

“We owe him that much,” Shavei Israel said emphasising the need to help the deceased soldier’s family remaining in India to immigrate.

Hanghal was a resident of Nof HaGalil and a soldier in the Kfir Brigade’s Nahshon Battalion, as per the Israeli army.

Community members expressed shock at the news of the loss of a young life and his funeral attracted a large gathering.

Hanghal immigrated to Israel from Manipur in 2020.

Some 300 Bnei Menashe youngsters are said to be doing army duty during the current war, most of them serving in combat units.

The Bnei Menashe, hailing from India's northeastern states of Manipur and Mizoram, are believed to have descended from the Israelite tribe of Menasseh, one of the “lost tribes” of ancient times.

Sephardic Chief Rabbi, Shlomo Amar, declared them descendants of Menasseh in 2005 paving the path for their immigration to Israel as members of a "lost tribe".

Some 5,000 members of the Bnei Menashe community are said to have immigrated to Israel, including almost 1,500 in the past five years.

Another 5,500 still live in India and are waiting to immigrate.

Nof HaGalil Mayor, Ronen Plot, at the news of Hanghal’s death, had said that "the city of Nof HaGalil mourns and grieves the loss of Staff Sgt Hanghal”.

“Gideon was a member of the Bnei Menashe community, which is very dear to my heart—good, humble and patriotic people,” he stressed.

Footage from the scene of the ramming attack showed that a truck with Palestinian license plate veered off a busy highway and barrelled full speed into an Israel Defence Forces (IDF) guard post adjacent to a bus stop before coming to a halt.

The suspect was named by Israeli security sources as 58-year-old Hayil Dhaifallah, from the central West Bank town of Rafat. PTI HM GSP GSP