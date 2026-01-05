Nigerian agency detains 22 Indians in connection with seizure of over 31 kg cocaine

Abuja, Jan 5 (PTI) Nigeria’s anti-narcotics agency has detained 22 Indian crew members of the merchant vessel MV Aruna Hulya in connection with the seizure of 31.5 kilograms of cocaine from the ship at the Apapa Port, Lagos.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said the operatives at the GDNL terminal, Apapa Port, Lagos, recovered the drugs on Friday, according to Nigerian web portal Punch. “Those detained in connection with the discovery of the 31.5 kg cocaine in hatch three of the ship, which originated from the Marshall Islands, include the master of the vessel, Sharma Shashi Bhushan, and 21 other crew members,” the agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, said in a statement on Sunday, the report said.

The agency has also busted the supply chain of illicit drugs in Borno with the arrest of two suppliers and seizure of large consignments of illicit substances. PTI RD RD RD