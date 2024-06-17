Nikhil Gupta's lawyer says murder-for-hire case 'complex matter' for India & US

New York, Jun 17 (PTI) A lawyer for Indian national Nikhil Gupta, who is accused of being involved in a murder-for-hire plot against a Sikh separatist, on Monday described the case as a “complex matter” for both India and the US, saying he will pursue the defence “vigorously.” Gupta, 52, was arrested in the Czech Republic last year at the request of the US government on charges of being involved in a plot to assassinate Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York.

Pannun holds dual American and Canadian citizenship.

Gupta was extradited to the US from the Czech Republic on Friday.

“This is a complex matter for both our countries," Gupta's attorney Jeffrey Chabrowe told PTI ahead of his client’s arraignment in a federal court here.

"It is extremely important that we refrain from rushing to conclusions so early in the process. Background and details will develop that may cast government allegations into an entirely new light," Chabrowe said.

"We will pursue his defence vigorously and ensure he receives full due process, regardless of outside pressures,” he added.

Gupta will be presented in Manhattan federal court later on Monday for his arraignment in the case.

"On the basis of my decision on (June 3), Indian citizen Nikhil Gupta, who is suspected of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire with intent to cause death, was extradited to the US on Friday (June 14) for criminal prosecution," Czech Justice Minister Pavel Blazek said in a post on X.

Gupta is currently lodged at the federal Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, where he is listed as an inmate.

US federal prosecutors allege that Gupta had been working according to the directions of an unnamed Indian government official.

India has, however, denied its involvement in such a case and has instituted a high-level investigation into the allegations.