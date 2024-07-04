Nikki Haley jabs top American journalist over Biden's term prediction

Washington: Indian American politician Nikki Haley on Wednesday took a jibe at top American journalist George Stephanopoulos who had questioned her claim that President Joe Biden would not complete his first term and that voting for him would be a vote for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Haley had said this to Stephanopoulos in an interview of the ABC News last year when she was a primary presidential candidate of the Republican Party. Haley has now suspended her campaign.

"Believe me now, George?" Haley wrote on X, formerly Twitter, as she shared an edited clip from her interview with Stephanopoulos last year.

The Republican leader's post comes amid media reports and internal murmurs in Democratic party that Biden should leave the election race amid his dismal performance in the presidential debate against his Republican rival Donald Trump.

The post that Haley shared was captioned, "Biden is set to do his first post-debate interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos. Here’s George shouting over Nikki Haley last year when she questioned Biden’s ability to finish a second term: 'How do you know Joe Biden is not going to finish his term? What is that based on?’”

In that clip, Haley said Biden would not complete his term.

"Excuse me, excuse me, one second about that. How do you know Joe Biden is not going to finish his term? What is that based on?" Stephanopoulos had interjected as Haley tried to continue.

“Well, first of all, a vote for Joe Biden is a vote for Kamala Harris,"she had said during the interview.

"You know that and I know that. There’s no way that Joe Biden is going to finish his term. I think Kamala Harris is going to be the next president, and that should send a chill up every American's spine,” she had said.