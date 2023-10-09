Nikki Haley raises over USD 11 million in third quarter of her presidential campaign

Washington, Oct 9 (PTI) Indian-American Republican politician Nikki Haley has raised USD 11 million in the third quarter, bringing her total fundraising for her US presidential campaign to USD 26 million, her campaign said on Monday.

Advertisment

Releasing the latest fundraising figures, the Haley campaign known as "Nikki Haley for President" said that the amount raised in the third quarter was higher than the previous two quarters.

"This is a sign of her growing momentum. USD 11 million, her campaign said, outpaces Haley’s impressive first and second quarter hauls, and brings her total fundraising to USD 26 million from more than 100,000 donors since she launched her campaign," her campaign said.

The 51-year-old former two-term governor of South Carolina and former US Ambassador to the United Nations has seen an increase in her nationwide support after her impressive performance at the second Republican presidential debate last month.

Advertisment

Haley’s campaign will report USD 11.6 million cash on hand USD 9.1 million of which can be spent in the primary ahead of the presidential election in November 2024.

Haley has seen an explosion in donor interest, with nearly 40,000 new donors in the third quarter alone, the media release said. “We have seen a big surge in support and have real momentum,” said Haley's spokesperson Olivia Perez-Cubas.

“Nikki is emerging as the candidate who can move America beyond the chaos and drama of the past and present, and we have the resources we need to do it,” the spokesperson said.

Advertisment

However, she is well behind former president Donald Trump who is the leading Republican presidential candidate.

He raised more than USD 45.5 million in the third quarter, with over USD 37.5 million cash on hand.

“In an impressive testament to the overwhelming grassroots support behind President Trump that will lead to dominating victories, close to USD 36 million of the total cash on hand is designated for the primary,” the Trump campaign said in a statement. PTI LKJ RUP RUP