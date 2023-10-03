Nikki Haley says Trump campaign sent her birdcage

Washington, Oct 3 (PTI) Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley has said that the Trump Campaign sent her a birdcage and bird food in the aftermath of her impressive performance on the debate stage last week.

Haley has been polling second after Trump in some of the key early primary and caucus states like Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina.

In the immediate aftermath of last week’s GOP primary debate, the Trump campaign issued a string of statements against Haley. Early Sunday, the Trump Campaign left a birdcage along with some bird food outside Haley’s hotel room in Iowa, where she was campaigning, the former South Carolina Governor and the US ambassador to the United Nations said.

Haley also posted a picture of the birdcage and said, “After a day of campaign, this is the message waiting for me outside my hotel room.” “This behavior is weird, creepy, and desperate from a former president feeling the pressure,” Betsy Ankney, Haley’s campaign manager, told The New York Post in a statement.

“It’s more proof that it’s time to leave the drama behind. America is better than this. Let’s go,” she said.

Trump went on his Truth Social to attack Haley.

“MAGA, or I, will never go for Birdbrain Nikki Haley,” Trump wrote in a post.

“Birdbrain doesn’t have the TALENT or TEMPERAMENT to do the job. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” wrote the former president, who is seeking to get the GOP’s presidential nomination for the third consecutive term.

In an editorial, The New York Post wrote, Haley is anything but calm and effective, with a sound grasp of policy. She was at least arguably the winner of the first two GOP debates, no easy task for a woman dealing with a pack of shouting men, it said.

“That’s why the more GOP voters see of her, the more they like her. To make matters worse, Trump and his team were so proud of themselves that, like schoolkids, they came up with a harebrained plan to send a birdcage and some bird food to Haley’s hotel room door in the middle of the night,” the daily said. PTI LKJ RHL