Nine dead after intake of poisonous food in Pakistan

Karachi, Aug 20 (PTI) Nine young people, eight of them siblings, died and one was hospitalised after reportedly eating poisonous food in Pakistan's Sindh province, a media report said here on Tuesday.

The deceased include five sisters and three brothers in the age group four to 18 years.

As soon as the 10-member family and their guest had dinner on Monday night at Haibat Khan Brohi village near Pir-jo-Goth, Khairpur district, they started falling unconscious, the Dawn newspaper said.

Their relatives and neighbours rushed them to Kingri Taluka Hospital where three members of the family died and their bodies were returned to the heirs without autopsy as there were no doctors to perform it.

Villagers accused paramedics and nurses of mishandling the victims in the absence of doctors, leading to the deaths of three family members. “Later, others also succumbed to the poison and hence nine siblings had died since last night,” the newspaper said quoting the villagers.

The 10th victim, whose condition is unstable, is under treatment at the hospital, they said.

The newspaper further quoted Gul Baig Brohi, father of the victims, who said that his daughters and sons had died due to the absence of doctors and mishandling at the taluka hospital. He also corroborated that no post-mortem examination was carried out.

Area’s SHO Ameer Ali Chang said that police have started an investigation of the incident even as a team of food officials from Sukkur took samples of the leftover food eaten by the victims.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the Sukkur Commissioner to get the incident investigated properly to ascertain the cause of death.