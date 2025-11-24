Nine Indians among 10 arrested for online betting on Nepal Premier League

Kathmandu, Nov 24 (PTI) Nine Indians were among 10 arrested in Nepal for allegedly being involved in online betting during the ongoing Nepal Premier League (NPL) being held at Tribhuvan University Stadium in Kathmandu.

Police arrested them during two separate raids in Kathmandu.

Fifteen sets of mobile phone were also seized while arresting eight Indian nationals during a raid carried out by the police on Saturday.

Two individuals, one Nepali and one Indian, were arrested by the police during a separate raid on Friday, the police said on Monday.

According to police, they are involved in the illegal betting of NPL cricket tournament which is being organised in Kathmandu from November 17 to December 13.

Police have estimated their betting amount to be NRs 25 million. They are also found to be involved in illegal crypto currency deal, according to the police. PTI SBP GSP GSP