Nine killed in two separate blasts in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar, Sep 30 (PTI) Nine people, including four militants, were killed in two separate bomb-related incidents on Tuesday in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local police said.

Both incidents occurred in the South Waziristan district of the province, which borders Afghanistan. In the first incident, five villagers were killed in Ashangi Lagad village after coming into contact with a bomb-like object lying on the road.

The device detonated with a powerful blast, killing all five on the spot. The explosion triggered panic in the area, with residents urging authorities to intensify efforts to clear the region of unexploded bombs and ensure the safety of civilians. Security personnel and local administration officials reached the scene and launched an investigation.

In another incident in the Wacha Khawora area of Wana, four militants were killed when an improvised explosive device (IED) they were attempting to plant went off. Among the dead were a local militant commander, Yar Muhammad Muslim, Zameed Alam of the Ashangi tribe, and two unidentified accomplices. PTI AYZ RD RD