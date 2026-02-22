Nine Pak labourers from Sindh province abducted in Balochistan

Karachi, Feb 22 (PTI) Unidentified armed men have abducted nine labourers from Barkhan and Khuzdar districts of Balochistan province in Pakistan during the last 24 hours, officials said Sunday evening.

In both cases, the sites belonged to private companies and the labourers belonged to the Sindh province.

Armed men reached a construction camp in the remote Moola area of Khuzdar and after identifying the labourers took away six of them in a double cabin vehicle on Saturday night, Muhanmad Siraj at the deputy commissioner’s office in Khuzdar said.

The construction site with work going on a water canal project is about 50 kilometres from the district headquarters.

In the second incident on Sunday morning, armed men entered a construction site in the Dhola Nadi area in Bharkan district and took away three labourers.

Abductions, and in many cases the killings, of workers from other provinces who are employed for various development projects in Balochistan have become a frequent occurrence.

Earlier this month, five workers were killed at a site in the Noshki area of the province.

Last year in a major incident, 18 workers were taken away from a road project in Khuzdar and released after several months. PTI CORR NPK NPK