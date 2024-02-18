Nine people arrested for possessing drugs in Nepal: Police

Kathmandu, Feb 18 (PTI) Nine people, including an Indian national, were arrested for possesion of narcotic drugs from different parts of Nepal on Sunday, police said.

The arrests were made as Nepal's anti-narcotics authorities have made stringent the rule against possesion any kind of drugs.

"Nine people including an Indian national from different parts of the country for possessing narcotic drugs," police said.

The Indian national was identified as Mohmad Insul, 25, and was arrested from Jhapa district of Nepal with 2.910 grams brown sugar.

"Another man was arrested from Pokhara Metropolitan City of Kaski district along with 1 kg 5 gram of hashish" said the police.

The police recovered the hashish from his scooter while conducting regular security checking.

Similarly, the police have arrested five people from Kathmandu along with 20 gram of narcotic drug and 2 persons from Dhangadhi Municipality along with 350 ml gram of brown sugar on Sunday.

The police have initiated further investigation by taking them into custody.