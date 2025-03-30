Nine people including Indian arrested for looting departmental store in Kathmandu

Kathmandu, Mar 30 (PTI) At least nine people, including an Indian national, were arrested for their involvement in looting various items from a departmental store during the pro-monarchy protest in Nepal, police said.

Ravi Ranjan Kumar, a resident of Patna in Bihar, was among those arrested for looting the Bhatbhateni Departmental Store during Friday's protest and vandalism.

The arrested people looted bottles of whiskey, fruits, beer, and make-up items from the store, a police official said.

The police have initiated necessary legal action against those arrested, said a statement issued by the Kathmandu Valley Crime Investigation Office.

During the pro-monarchy protest in Baneshwor-Tinkune area of Kathmandu, demonstrators pelted stones, attacked the office of a political party, set vehicles on fire and looted shops.

Two persons, including a TV cameraman, were killed and 110 others injured in the clashes between security personnel and the protesters, who were demanding the reinstatement of a Hindu monarch.

Meanwhile, the Kathmandu District Court granted judicial remand for five days to 41 people including the leaders of the pro-monarchy Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) to investigate the vandalism.

The Kathmandu district police are charging 41 people, including RPP General Secretary Dhawal Shumsher Rana and Vice President Ravindra Mishra under the State Offense and Organised Crime Act, according to the police.

So far, 110 people have been arrested in connection with the violent protest.

The pro-monarchists have become active since democracy day in February when former monarch Gyanendra Shah said, “Time has come for us to assume responsibility to protect the country and bring about national unity.” They organised rallies in Kathmandu and other parts of the country, demanding the reinstatement of the 240-year-old monarchy, abolished in 2008.

On Sunday, former vice-chancellor of Nepal Academy Jagman Gurung was appointed the Monarchy Reinstatement Movement Committee chief.

Gurung will take charge as the acting commander of the committee as staunch royalist Navaraj Subedi, the commander of the committee, has been put under house arrest following the violent demonstrations. PTI SBP PY GRS GRS GRS