Nine persons killed in road accident in NW Pakistan

Peshawar, Jan 11 (PTI) At least nine persons were killed after a collision between a passenger coach and a trailer in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday, police said.

The fatal accident happened on the Indus Highway at Amberi Kalle Chowk in Karak district involving a trailer and a passenger coach.

At least nine persons were killed in the accident that was caused due to overspeeding, police said.

The police and rescue authorities rushed to the site and shifted the injured persons to a hospital.

Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur expressed sorrow over the death of nine passengers in the accident.

He directed that all necessary medical facilities be provided to the injured passengers in the accident.

"We share the grief of the families of the deceased in the Indus Highway accident," said Gandapur. PTI AYZ AMS