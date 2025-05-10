Nine security personnel killed in NW Pakistan

Peshawar, May 10 (PTI) At least nine security personnel were killed and five injured while fighting terrorists after an attack on their check post in northwest Pakistan, a media report said Saturday.

Terrorists attacked Danda Check post on Friday in Shakai tehsil of South Waziristan district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, bordering Afghanistan, Urdu-language Daily Mashriq said.

However, there is no official word about the attack from the military's media wing.

The injured were immediately shifted to hospital by the quick response unit, the newspaper added.