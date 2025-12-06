Nine terrorists gunned down in NW Pakistan

Peshawar, Dec 6 (PTI) Security forces have gunned down nine terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in two separate intelligence-based operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northwest Pakistan, military's media wing said on Saturday.

The operations were conducted in Khyber, Tank and Lakki Marwat districts of the province on Friday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army said in a statement.

An intelligence-based operation (IBO) was conducted in Tank on the reported presence of terrorists. After an intense fire exchange, seven terrorists were killed, the ISPR statement said.

In a separate IBO conducted in Lakki Marwat, “two more khawarij were effectively neutralised by security forces.” Khawarij is a term that Pakistan uses for terrorists belonging to the TTP.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the slain terrorists, the ISPR said.

According to the military’s media wing, the eliminated terrorists “remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces, law enforcement agencies and targeted killing of innocent civilians.” Earlier this week, security forces killed seven terrorists in two separate operations in the province's North Waziristan district.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities, especially in Khyber Pakhthunkhwa and Balochistan, after the TTP ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022. PTI AYZ NPK NPK