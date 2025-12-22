Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre inks deal to develop education initiatives in India, Qatar

Dubai, Dec 22 (PTI) Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) has signed an agreement with Qatar Museums to create museum-based learning programmes for children in India and the Gulf nation.

The five-year strategic partnership was signed by Isha Ambani of Reliance Industries and Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Chairperson of Qatar Museums (QM), according to a press release.

The collaboration between NMACC and QM also aims at providing educators with new means to inspire creativity.

The signing event was held recently at Qatar’s National Museum in Doha. The programmes will help young children learn better and will also train teachers and volunteers with new teaching ideas, the release said.

Al Thani said Qatar Museums will share its knowledge and teaching tools to help these education programmes reach more classrooms across India.

In India, the cultural centre will work with the Reliance Foundation. Experts from Qatar Museums, including the Children’s Museum of Qatar, will train teachers through masterclasses and hands-on mentoring.

“At the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, we are committed to bringing global ideas to India while sharing India’s rich cultural heritage with the world and creating world-class educational experiences for young people," said Isha, director of Reliance Industries.

"Both Qatar Museums and the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre believe that culture is where imagination begins, and education is where potential becomes real," she said.

NMACC and QM will also start more programmes that help children learn creativity and empathy in schools, anganwadis, and community centres, even in villages and less developed areas.