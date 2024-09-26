No bigger advocate than Trump for Asian-American community, his campaign says

Washington, Sep 26 (PTI) There has been no bigger advocate of the Asian-American community than Donald Trump, the former president and Republican presidential candidate, his campaign has said.

The statement came on Wednesday, a day after a survey revealed that Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris was leading against him by 38 points among the Asian-American voters.

"There has been no bigger advocate for the AAPI community than President Trump, as he created an environment where diversity, equal opportunity, and prosperity were afforded to everybody," Steven Cheung, communications director of the Trump Campaign, told PTI.

According to the poll conducted by the NORC at the University of Chicago, Harris, 59, leads 78-year-old Trump by 38 percentage points among Asian American voters, expanding Biden's 15-point lead by 23 percentage points since spring.

"Anyone who says otherwise is disgustingly using the AAPI community to play political games for their own benefit. The 2024 campaign is poised to build upon the strength and successes of Asian-Americans during President Trump's first term to propel him to a historic second term victory," Cheung said in response to a question.

The AAPI poll released on Tuesday said that as many as 66 per cent of Asian-American voters plan on voting for Harris, compared to 28 per cent who say they back former president Trump.

Those who say they will support another candidate or are undecided account for six per cent.

In the 2024 Asian American Voter Survey (AAVS), conducted in April-May, 46 per cent of Asian-American voters backed Biden, and 31 per cent supported Trump, while 23 per cent said they planned to vote for someone else or were undecided.

In the 2020 AAVS, which was conducted in July-September that year, 54 per cent said they planned to vote for Biden, 30 per cent for Trump, and 16 per cent for someone else or were undecided.

Further, Harris' favourability among Asian-American voters has increased by 18 point, the polls said.

The Trump Campaign has said it does not agree with the results of the AAPI survey.