No bomb threat on Indian flight to Colombo, say airport authorities

Colombo, Oct 24 (PTI) No bomb was found on the Vistara flight which received a threat call minutes before it landed at the Bandaranaike International Airport here on Thursday, authorities said.

Advertisment

The airport authorities said they declared a full emergency response to a bomb scare reported on the Colombo-bound Vistara flight from Mumbai.

“A non-specific call on a bomb threat was reported to the flight before landing at BIA. Accordingly, the security agencies and relevant authorities adopted all precautionary and preventive measures," a statement said.

The flight with 107 passengers, one infant, and eight crew on board landed safely at the airport at 1455 hours, the statement said.

Advertisment

“All passengers were safely evacuated from the aircraft to the passenger terminal," it said.

On Thursday, more than 70 flights of various Indian airlines received bomb threats.

Around 20 flights each of Air India, Vistara, and IndiGo received bomb threats while Akasa Air got the threats for about 14 flights.

Advertisment

In 11 days, nearly 250 flights operated by the Indian carriers have received the bomb threats. PTI CORR PY PY PY