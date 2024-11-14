No casualties reported as suicide bomber blows himself up in Pakistan

Peshawar, Nov 14 (PTI) No one was hurt when a suicide bomber blew himself up near a police van in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

According to the police, the bomber detonated himself shortly after the police van passed by in the jurisdiction of Umarzai Police Station in Charsadda district.

However, no casualties took place due to the explosion owing to the absence of the crowd, a police official said.

A large contingent of police reached the scene to control the situation, he said, adding that an investigation was initiated into the incident. PTI AYZ PY PY PY