New Delhi: A no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK), Chaudhry Anwarul Haq, was submitted in the assembly last evening, marking a decisive shift in the restive region's political landscape.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), which claims to have the support of more than 40 members in the 53-member House, has proposed senior minister Faisal Rathore as its prime ministerial candidate.

Chaudhry Anwarul Haq was pressured to resign, but he refused, stating that he is ready to face the no-confidence motion.

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Raja Ashraf and PPP leader Chaudhry Yasin told the media that the Pakistan Muslim League and breakaway members of the Forward Bloc have backed the no-confidence motion against the present government. All legislative members were present at the assembly secretariat at the time the motion was filed.

There have been widespread protests against the Anwarul Haq government for its failure to address basic issues faced by the people, including rising unemployment and corruption.

These protests quickly escalated into violent clashes between demonstrators and security forces, resulting in 19 deaths and more than 100 injuries.

Chaudhry Anwarul Haq, who assumed office on April 20, 2023, has faced continuous unrest during his tenure. Opposition leaders argue that a change in leadership is necessary to restore political stability in the region.

PPP leader Chaudhry Yasin reiterated that the PPP stands firmly with the people of Kashmir, noting that the party has emerged as a strong political force in the region. Once the motion is passed in the assembly, Faisal Rathore is expected to assume charge as Prime Minister.