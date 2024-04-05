No evidence of Bushra Bibi being poisoned, says personal physician

Islamabad, Apr 5 (PTI) Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi has not been given any poisonous substance, her personal physician has said following a medical checkup after allegations by the ex-prime minister that the former first lady was poisoned while incarcerated at his private residence which was turned into a sub-jail.

Advertisment

On April 2, Khan during the hearing of the 190 million pound Toshakhana corruption case in Adiala jail informed Judge Nasir Javed Rana that there had been an attempt to poison the former first lady and added that she had marks on her skin and tongue as a side effect of the "poisoning".

"I know who is behind it," the 71-year-old former prime minister said, without naming anyone.

He said that if any harm came to 49-year-old Bushra, the Pakistan Army chief (Gen Asim Munir) should be held responsible as members of an intelligence agency were controlling everything at his Bani Gala residence in Islamabad and Adiala jail in Rawalpindi.

Advertisment

“At this time, there is no evidence of Bushra Bibi being poisoned,” Dr Asim Yousuf said while speaking to Geo News, adding: “We are not conducting any medical test to ascertain administration of any poisonous substance to Bushra Bibi as no such symptoms are detected.” The physician said that Bushra Bibi’s health deteriorated after taking a meal two months ago. However, she started consuming less food due to health issues, he added.

The physician added that he was unaware of her actual health issues that happened two months back.

Dr Yousuf said that medical tests should be conducted by keeping given her age and to check for any health problems including stomach-related issues.

Advertisment

He said that he would meet Khan, the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party the incarcerated founder on Saturday.

Regarding Khan’s health, Dr Yousuf confirmed that the former premier was doing well now, however, his appetite was not normal after recovering from a minor illness.

During her interaction with journalists before the court appearance, the former first lady had also claimed that “three drops of toilet cleaner” were mixed in her food on the eve of Shab-e-Meraj.

Advertisment

She said the food and water served by the jail authority tasted bitter.

Responding to a question, Bushra said that “someone” had told her in jail that toilet cleaner was mixed in her food. She, however, refused to disclose the name of the official.

“My eyes swell up, I feel pain in my chest and stomach,” the former first lady had claimed.

Advertisment

Earlier in January, Khan and Bushra Bibi were sentenced to 14 years in jail in the Toshakhana corruption case about the illegal sale of state gifts which the former premier received during his term.

Toshakhana is a department under the cabinet division in Pakistan that stores gifts and other valuables received by officials. The officials must report all the gifts they receive to the department.

Khan was lodged in Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi while Bushra Bibi, convicted in two different cases, was incarcerated at the Bani Gala home after it was declared a sub-jail.

On Bushra Bibi’s conviction, Khan’s PTI party had said that she had no link to the case and her conviction was only an effort to further pressurise the former prime minister. PTI AMS AKJ AMS