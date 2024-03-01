No fire safety measures despite building owners being notified thrice: fire service official

Dhaka, Mar 1 (PTI) There were no fire safety measures at the seven-storey shopping mall where a devastating fire left at least 45 people dead, authorities said on Friday, underlining that three notices were already served to the owners but no action was taken.

Advertisment

The fire ripped through the building here overnight and killed at least 45 people and injured 22 others, according to the latest official update.

Fire Service and Civil Defence Director General Brig Gen Md Main Uddin on Friday said that there were no fire safety measures at the building on Bailey Road.

Talking to reporters in front of the Green Cozy Cottage Shopping Mall, Main Uddin said, "There was no fire safety in the building. There was only a small stairwell in the whole building." He said the department had issued three notices to the building owners previously as part of routine monitoring.

Advertisment

"There was monitoring, so we had given notice," he said.

He also mentioned that one of the rooms where people took shelter during the fire had no windows.

Most of the fatalities were caused by carbon monoxide poisoning, resulting from excessive smoke inhalation in closed spaces, according to Health Minister Dr. Samanta Lal Sen.

Advertisment

Sen, a burn wound specialist, expressed concern for the hospitalised victims, noting that all of them suffered from burns and respiratory damage, putting them in critical condition.

The government is providing Tk 25,000 (approx USD 225) to the families of each victim to cover their funeral expenses, according to State Minister for Relief and Disaster Management Md Mohibbur Rahman.

He emphasised Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's directive to ensure the injured receive the best possible medical care during a media briefing at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

Advertisment

“We’ll oversee their (injured) rehabilitation and provide other necessities later,” he said.

"Right now, we’re focusing on the treatment of the injured and the rescue mission. We’ll look into the issue of compensation for the families of the dead later,” the state minister added.

He stressed the need for vigilance to prevent such tragedies in the future. PTI AMS AKJ AMS