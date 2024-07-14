No place in America for violence, says Biden on Trump assassination bid

Washington, Jul 14 (PTI) US President Joe Biden and former presidents Barack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton condemned the assassination attempt on Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at an election rally in Pennsylvania, saying there is no place for violence in America.

Trump, the 78-year-old former president, was injured on Saturday after being shot in the ear during an apparent assassination attempt. The attacker killed one spectator at the rally, and two others were critically injured. The male attacker was shot and killed by a member of the Secret Service.

Addressing the nation after the incident, Biden said: “Look, there is no place in America for this kind of violence. It's sick. It's sick. It's one of the reasons why we have to unite this country. We cannot allow this to be happening. We cannot be like this. We cannot condone this,” Biden told reporters at his Rehoboth Beach house in Delaware.

Biden was scheduled to be in Delaware for the weekend but changed his plans to return to the White House.

He thanked the Secret Service and all the agencies, including the state agencies.

He said he had been unable to reach Trump before his remarks, but the White House said he did speak to Trump several hours earlier.

"The idea that there's political violence or violence in America like this is just unheard of. It was just not appropriate. Everybody must condemn it,” Biden said, adding that so far it appears to be doing well.

Obama condemned the attack and wished quick recovery to Trump.

“There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy. Although we don’t yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics. Michelle and I are wishing him a quick recovery,” Obama said.

Bush said he and his wife Laura are grateful that President Trump is safe following the cowardly attack on his life.

"And we commend the men and women of the Secret Service for their speedy response,” he said.

Clinton said: "Violence has no place in America, especially in our political process. Hillary and I are thankful that President Trump is safe, heartbroken for all those affected by the attack at today’s rally in Pennsylvania, and grateful for the swift action of the US Secret Service." Vice President Kamala Harris said she has been briefed on the shooting at former President Trump’s event in Pennsylvania.

"We are praying for him, his family, and all those who have been injured and impacted by this senseless shooting. We are grateful to the United States Secret Service, first responders, and local authorities for their immediate action,” she said.

“Violence such as this has no place in our nation. We must all condemn this abhorrent act and do our part to ensure that it does not lead to more violence,” Harris said. PTI LKJ NSA NSA