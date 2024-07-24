No shift in India policy under Kamala Harris, says Mukesh Aghi

Washington: There is unlikely to be any shift in India-US policy and strategy under a Harris administration, the head of a top India-centric American trade and strategic advocacy group said Tuesday, noting that Vice President Kamala Harris becoming the presidential nominee of the Democratic Party has energized the base.

“I don't think there will be a shift in policy or there will be a shift in strategy itself, especially with India. We see the process continuing,” Mukesh Aghi, president and CEO of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF) told PTI in an interview.

By raising over USD100 million in less than 50 hours of her becoming the presidential candidate is reflective of the groundswell of support in favour.

“President Biden withdrawing has basically energized the Democratic base of the party itself. You look at the last 24 hours, over USD100 million worth of contribution has come in, which is a record breaker itself. Big time donors are now again supporting the Democratic Party and Kamala Harris as the candidate itself,” he said.

“What we see is a momentum which is building in favour of Kamala Harris and the Democratic Party. She will definitely attract women to vote on the issues of abortion. She will attract the African American vote. Depending on what kind of vice president candidate she gets, she will also attract the independent white male voters of America. Today we see an accelerated momentum. We still have 100 days left in the election,” he said.

“What is the impact on US-India if Kamala Harris becomes the President? I see no impact. Because it is not a political party initiative which India comes into the play. It is a geopolitical initiative in which India plays a pivotal role. The rise of China, the aggressive posture of China threatens the world itself. It threatens America's interest. And India basically plays a pivotal role trying to balance that,” Aghi said.

“The other aspect is for the US companies to de-risk supply chains from China. This becomes very critical that India plays a pivotal role. What's most interesting is the budget and the US relationship has an impact because, for example, critical minerals have been put a priority by the government of India. The US is trying to basically de-risk its dependence on critical minerals from China itself,” he said.

“So, we see an accelerated partnership taking place between India and the US on critical mineral resourcing and processing itself. So, we don't see an impact taking place in the policy change between India and the US if Kamala Harris comes in as the president,” Aghi said.

He did not agree with the fears in some sections that India US relationship would not be very good under a Harris administration.

“Yes, there has been criticism of Kamala Harris. But I think she's a smart woman. She's an intelligent woman. She has the experience. She will have a good team which will guide things. So, I don't think there will be a shift in policy or there will be a shift in strategy itself, especially with India. So we see the process continuing,” Aghi said.

“You have to understand there is an emotional attachment to India because she kind of spent summers both in Chennai and Chandigarh itself. But she also has to be careful not to show extra attachment to India because she will be judged from a perspective of being African American or American Indians itself. So, she'll have to have a very balanced approach dealing with India,” he said.

“But I think it is in the interest of the United States that the relationship continues. As President Biden said, it's one of the most consequential relationships. We don't see a shift. Yes, she may play a role of maintaining a certain amount of distance. But at the end of the day, the policies will not shift,” he said.

Last year, Harris hosted a high-profile lunch for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his historic State Visit.

“I was at the lunch sitting on the head table with her husband and also with the prime minister and with the vice president Kamala Harris. The sense of chemistry, camaraderie was very, very vibrant. It felt like it was not a state lunch. It felt more like a marriage ceremony taking place,” he said.

“There was a lot of energy between the prime minister and Kamala Harris, and they talked about a lot of issues. I think the chemistry is there. Now we have to see that once she becomes the president, that the policy does not change and I feel that there will not be a change in policy there,” Aghi said.

In her remarks on June 23 at the luncheon she hosted for Modi, Harris said India is part of her life.

“The history and teachings in India and of India have not only influenced me, they, of course, have shaped the entire globe, as Secretary (of State, Tony) Blinken just described. Throughout history, India has inspired millions of people around the world, whether through philosophy and theology, the power of civil disobedience, or the commitment to democracy,” she said.

“Indeed, as I travel the world as vice president, I have seen India’s global impact firsthand. In Southeast Asia, Indian-made vaccines have saved lives and livelihoods. On the continent of Africa, India’s long standing partnerships support prosperity and security. And throughout the Indo-Pacific, India helps promote a free and open region,” she then said.

India’s global engagement, she said, has not only been to the benefit of the people of India but also to the benefit of the people of the United States and people around the world.