No space for intolerance and extremism in Islam and society: Pak Army chief Gen Munir

Islamabad, Sep 25 (PTI) Pakistan's powerful Army chief General Asim Munir said on Monday that there is no space for intolerance and extremism in Islam and society as he met members of the minority Christian community and lauded their services for the welfare and defence of the country.

Advertisment

His comments assume significance in the backdrop of the "Jaranwala incident" where a mob vandalised 22 churches and set scores of Christian houses on fire over allegations of blasphemy. There were no casualties but it was one of the most destructive attacks on Christians in the Muslim-majority country.

"Islam is a religion of peace and there is no space for intolerance and extremism in Islam and society. No one can be allowed to take law in his own hands in a civilised society,” Gen Munir said during an interaction with a 14-member Christian community delegation led by Dr Azad Marshall — Moderator and President Bishops (Church of Pakistan and Bishop of Raiwind) at General Headquarters, Rawalpindi.

The army said in a statement that during the meeting matters of mutual interest, religious and inter-faith harmony were discussed.

Advertisment

Gen Munir "lauded the contributions of the Pakistani Christian Community in national development, including promotion of quality education, healthcare and philanthropic services and the outstanding role played by them for the defence of the motherland." He also expressed deep respect for Christian community and stressed upon the need for promoting greater interfaith harmony in society in order to follow Pakistan's founder M A Jinnah's true vision of a united and progressive Pakistan.

The delegation acknowledged Pakistan Army's efforts in combating terrorism and providing a secure environment to the minorities in the country, and appreciated the Army chief's gesture as an inspiration for Pakistani minorities to take greater and more active part in nation building and in restoring their faith in a cohesive and tolerant society, according to the statement.

Authorities have so far restored nine churches out of 22 burnt down by the violent mob over blasphemy allegations.

According to the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan fact-finding mission’s report, at least 24 churches and several dozen smaller chapels as well as scores of houses were torched and looted in a series of brutal mob-led attacks against the Christian community on August 16 in Jaranwala town, a city in Punjab province, on allegations of blasphemy against a Christian man.

It said the mob attack on Christian worship places, their residences, and the cemetery was part of a "larger hate campaign against local Christians" and questioned the open involvement of radical Islamists and the complicity of police in the incident. PTI SH ZH ZH ZH