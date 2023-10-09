Nobel economics prize goes to professor for enhancing understanding of women's labour market outcomes

Stockholm: The Nobel economics prize has been awarded to Claudia Goldin, a professor at Harvard University, "for having advanced our understanding of women's labor market outcomes."

Hans Ellegren, Secretary-General, Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, announced the award Monday in Stockholm. Goldin is only the third woman to win the prize.

The Nobel Prizes carry a cash award of 11 million Swedish kronor (USD 1 million). Winners also receive an 18-carat gold medal and diploma at the award ceremonies in December in Oslo and Stockholm. (AP)