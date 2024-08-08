Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus takes oath as head of Bangladesh's interim government

Dhaka, Aug 8 (PTI) Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus on Thursday took oath as the head of an interim government in Bangladesh.

Yunus, 84, was administered the oath of office by President Mohammed Shahabuddin at a ceremony at the presidential palace 'Bangabhaban'.

The economist-turned-politician was appointed as the head of the interim government on Tuesday after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled to India following widespread protests against her government over a controversial quota system in jobs.

Yunus won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006 for his pioneering work on microlending.