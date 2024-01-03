Nobel Laureate Yunus 'national asset' but did commit crime: Bangladesh FM Momen

Dhaka, Jan 3 (PTI) Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Wednesday called Dr Muhammad Yunus a “national asset” but said the Nobel laureate economist did commit a crime for which he was convicted by a labour court.

Advertisment

On Monday, Yunus, 83, was sentenced to six months in jail by a court for violating the labour laws, which was termed as "politically motivated" by his supporters ahead of the January 7 general elections. He sought bail after the ruling, which he was granted immediately for a month in exchange for a Taka 5,000 (USD 45) bond.

Yunus and three of his colleagues in Grameen Telecom-- one of the firms he founded-- were accused of violating labour laws when they failed to create a workers' welfare fund in the company.

"Muhammad Yunus is our national asset . . . But there are many Nobel Laureates in the world who have done wrong and committed criminal acts, they have been punished," Momen said, adding that in this case, Bangladesh's Nobel Laureate committed a crime.

Advertisment

The minister said the judgment was a matter of the court, where Yunus got an opportunity to fight the case legally and was eventually punished for the crime he committed.

Asked if Bangladesh’s foreign relations will deteriorate after the judgment, Momen said, "Every country respects the law. I don't think there will be any impact regarding this." "Many other Nobel laureates in the world have committed crimes and received punishment. Their convictions did not affect the relations between countries because every nation respects the laws. Thus, we will not encounter problems due to this," Momen said.

Yunus won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006 for his anti-poverty campaign, earning Bangladesh the reputation of being the home of microcredit through his Grameen Bank, which he founded in 1983.

Advertisment

Under the law, Yunus and the three others could appeal against the verdict in the High Court.

Meanwhile, reacting to the verdict, the US State Department said, “We have been following the case against him closely and note the widespread international criticism of the verdict." A department spokesperson said that the US encouraged the Bangladesh government to ensure a fair and transparent legal process and “will continue to follow any further developments closely".

On Tuesday, Amnesty International condemned Yunus' conviction, calling it "emblematic of the beleaguered state of human rights" in Bangladesh, where critics are "bulldozed" into submission.

Advertisment

In August last year, more than 170 global leaders and Nobel laureates sent an open letter to Prime Minister Hasina urging her to suspend legal proceedings against Yunus.

The signatories included former US President Barack Obama, former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and more than 100 Nobel laureates.

Yunus was in a protracted row with the incumbent government due to obscure reasons. The government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina launched a series of investigations against him after coming to power in 2008.

Advertisment

Many people believe that Hasina became enraged when Yunus announced he would form a political party in 2007 when the country was run by a military-backed government and she was in prison.

However, Yunus did not follow through on the plan but criticised politicians in the country, alleging they were only interested in making money.

The Nobel laureate is also facing a series of charges relating to labour law and misappropriation of money. PTI AR GRS AKJ GRS GRS