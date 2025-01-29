Non-bailable arrest warrant issued for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Suhail Afridi

Peshawar Dec 18 (PTI) A district court in Pakistan has issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Suhail Afridi due to his absence from court proceedings on Thursday.

The warrant was issued by the Court of a senior civil judge, Islamabad.

Senior Civil Judge Abbas Shah was hearing a case against the chief minister involving allegedly misleading allegations against state institutions and damaging their credibility.

During the hearing, the court noted the non-appearance of Afridi and his legal counsel, prompting the issuance of non-bailable warrants.

The case has been registered by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA). Officials from the NCCIA, along with the investigation officer, appeared before the court.

It merits a mention here that on December 11, the court had already issued bailable arrest warrants against the chief minister. Following continued non-compliance, the court escalated the matter by issuing non-bailable warrants.

The court has adjourned further hearing of the case until January 3, 2026.