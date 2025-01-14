None of diverted flights to Singapore were from India, says Changi Airport

Singapore, Jan 14 (PTI) Flights from India were not affected by the inclement weather in Singapore where 12 flights were diverted to regional airports due to intense monsoon since Friday, the airport operator said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

“The flights, operated by various airlines, were from destinations such as Bangkok, Jakarta, Phuket and Shanghai,” the Changi Airport Group told PTI.

“All diverted flights have landed back at Changi Airport as of yesterday afternoon,” the group added.

Since Friday evening, 12 flights bound for Changi Airport have been diverted to regional airports such as Johor Bahru, Kuala Lumpur and Batam, the group said in response to a PTI email query.

Advertisment

Singapore has been experiencing a monsoon surge which was “one of the longer and more intense surge weather events in recent years”, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said.

The inclement weather affected airline traffic at Changi Airport, one of the most-busiest civil aviation-aircraft-managing hubs in the world.

Ranked among the top five busiest airports in the world in 2023 by the Airports Council International World, Changi Airport links Singapore to some 160 cities globally, with close to 100 airlines operating more than 6,900 flights weekly.

Advertisment

Several Singapore Airlines (SIA) flights continue to be delayed or reschedules due to the ongoing inclement weather in Singapore and the region, the airline had said on Sunday.

More than 50 SIA flights over the last two days were delayed or retimed due to the inclement weather, The Straits Times quoted an SIA spokesman as saying.

The monsoon surge, which started on Friday and only started to weaken on Monday, brought moderate to heavy showers, with the occasional thunder, the Channel News Asia reported citing MSS.

Advertisment

A monsoon surge refers to a strengthening of winds over the South China Sea causing extensive rain clouds to form over a surrounding region.

“On average, Singapore experiences between two to four monsoon surges each year, with each event lasting between one and five days,” added the weatherman.

From Friday to Saturday, Changi recorded the highest total rainfall at 255.2mm. This amount is more than Singapore’s average monthly rainfall of 222.4mm in January, the national water agency Public Utilities Board said. PTI GS GSP GSP