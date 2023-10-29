North East India Festival in Vietnam concludes

Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam), Oct 29 (PTI) The third edition of the North East India Festival -- providing a platform for promoting trade, investment, tourism, education and cultural ties between India and Vietnam -- concluded on Sunday.

Advertisment

The three-day festival, held here for the first time, was attended by Union Minister of state for External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Indian ambassador to Vietnam Sandeep Arya, Indian Consul General Madan Mohan Sethi, Vietnamese leaders and officials, investors, entrepreneurs, tour operators, fashion designers, singers and musicians from the eight North Eastern states of India.

The Consul General said on the occasion that the event has not only strengthened the existing bonds between India and Vietnam but has also laid the foundation for even deeper collaboration in the future.

The festival's Chief Organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta said they received overwhelming response and support from Vietnam's stakeholders, local communities, and representatives from India.

Advertisment

The North East India Festival is in perfect alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Act East policy, he pointed out.

"We engaged in fruitful discussions on education exchange programmes between India and Vietnam, as well as collaborative efforts in tourism. The outcomes have far exceeded our expectations," Mahanta said.

Talks will be held with stakeholders to establish direct flight routes between Vietnam and North East India, he said.

Advertisment

"The North East Festival is not merely a cultural show but a platform for forging stronger ties in economy, education, and cross-cultural connections", Mahanta added.

Discussions on education exchange, trade and business initiatives, flight connectivity, and tourism collaborations were held during the first two days of the festival.

Stakeholders, entrepreneurs, and representatives from educational institutions came together to explore opportunities for growth and collaboration, creating a positive atmosphere for progress and development, Mahanta said.

Advertisment

The last day of the festival showcased a kaleidoscope of North Eastern dance forms, including Bagrumba (Boro), Bhortaal (Assam), Drum Ensemble & Flute (Meghalaya), Tiwa Dance (Assam), Mwsaglangnai (Boro), Bihu Dance (Assam), Mishing (Assam), Daosri Delai (Boro), Drum Beating (Meghalaya), and Jarapagla (Boro).

A folk performance by Vietnamese artists was also presented on the occasion.

Renowned bands from North East India and Vietnam, including Bright Lights, Rapper Huynh Cong Hieu, The Kod Crew, Baba, Summersalt India, Saigon LH, and Bollywood DJ Cyco also performed on the concluding day.

Advertisment

A fashion show featuring famed designers of North East India showcased exquisite designs and rich fabrics from the region.

Models from Vietnam graced the runway, presenting creations by Bidyut & Rakesh, Daisy G Momin under the label “Daisy’s”, Manjushree Saikia under the label “Ura Maku”, and Babbi Kevichusa under the label “Bambi”.

The festival also featured the Incredible India Exhibition, showcasing the diverse destinations of India.

A dedicated textile zone, state-specific exhibition zones representing various northeastern states, and themes related to the Act East Policy, tea, industry, and tourism were part of the exhibition organised as a part of the festival Authentic delicacies and food products of the North Eastern states also attracted a large number of visitors to the stalls set up at the festival.

The first two editions of the festival were held at Thailand's capital Bangkok. PTI DG SCY SCY