Northern Nepal's hill areas witness heavy snowfall

Kathmandu, Jan 28 (PTI) Various parts of northwestern Nepal witnessed heavy snowfall with snow piled up as high as two feet and roads blocked in some areas. The snowfall on Tuesday night left hills and mountains blanketed with snow, while most places also witnessed rainfall, an official said on Wednesday. The Kagbeni-Korala road section has been blocked due to heavy snowfall. The snow has piled up as high as two feet, according to the Chief of Agriculture Section at Ghorapjhong Rural Municipality, Roshan Thakali.

Similarly, Humla, Mugu, Dolpa, Jumla, and Kalikot districts in Karnali Province have also been covered by the snowfall.

According to the Chief of District Police Office, Shankar Khadka, the snow piled up to one foot has obstructed roadways at Limi, Nyalu, Yari and Hilsa areas.

Likewise, various parts of Baitadi and Bajura districts in Sudur Paschim Province have also been covered with heavy snow, according to officials.

Life has been badly affected by the adverse weather conditions, though the snow here is considered good for the winter crops such as potato, apple, buckwheat and barley, according to an official at the Agriculture Knowledge Centre in the district.