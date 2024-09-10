Not a free and fair election in India: Rahul Gandhi in US

New Delhi: After failing to remove Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister of India for the third term in a row, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday reiterated that the recently concluded elections were not free and fair.

Gandhi made these remarks while talking to students at the prestigious Georgetown University.

Gandhi said, "Before elections, we kept stressing on the idea that institutions have been captured. We don't have a fair playing field. The education system is captured by RSS. Media and investigative agencies are captured. We kept saying it but people were not getting it.”

However, Gandhi claimed that waiving a copy of the Constitution in his rallies worked and the INDIA alliance succeeded in reducing the majority of the Modi government.

“I started holding up the Constitution and everything that I had said suddenly just exploded. Poor and oppressed India understood that if the Constitution goes the whole game is gone. Poor people deeply understood that this was a fight between those who were protecting the Constitution and those want to destroy it.”

Gandhi also credited the caste census issue to the success of the INDIA alliance.

“The caste census issue also became big. These things suddenly started coming together,” he said.

Despite this success, Gandhi said he did not think that in a fair election, the BJP were near 246.

“They had a huge financial advantage. They had locked our bank accounts. The Election Commission was doing what they wanted. The entire campaign was structured so Narendra Modi could do his thing across the country. States where they were weak were designed differently than states where they were strong. I don't view it as a free election. I view it as a controlled election," he claimed.