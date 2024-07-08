NRI industrialist Swraj Paul awards honorary doctorate to son Akash Paul

London, Jul 8 (PTI) Leading NRI industrialist Lord Swraj Paul, in his capacity as the Chancellor of the University of Wolverhampton, has awarded an honorary doctorate to his son Akash Paul for services to business administration.

The 93-year-old founder of UK-based Caparo Group of Industries said his son’s honour was in recognition of his dedication towards building the fortunes of the company over the years, particularly its investments and interests in India.

The formal robes and citation were conferred upon Akash Paul by university vice-chancellor Professor Ebrahim Adia at a ceremony at the London Zoo on Sunday. “My son has worked alongside me at Caparo since 1982,” said Lord Paul, who has served as Chancellor of the University of Wolverhampton for 26 years.

“Akash was appointed CEO of Caparo Group in 1992. During this time, he furthered Caparo’s growth strategy in the UK, Europe, USA and India, as well as expanding capacity and increasing profitability of the companies in the United Kingdom and was president, of Caparo Automotive Espana, Spain and Executive Board, Bull Moose Tube, USA,” he said.

In his acceptance speech, Akash Paul said he was “deeply humbled and profoundly honoured” on receiving the honour.

“Perhaps, I am the only graduate to get a degree from his father, independently approved by the University Board, of course, I may add,” said Akash Paul, who was accompanied by wife Nisha and son Arush.

The ceremony also saw honorary fellowships awarded to Thomas Anthony Modrowski, posthumously, and to Stephen Smith for contributions to manufacturing and architecture.

As one of the major benefactors of the London Zoo, an emotional Lord Paul reflected upon the special memories it holds for his family as he paid tribute to his late daughter Ambika, son Angad and wife Aruna. He also welcomed the university's School of Architecture and Built Environment being renamed as the Lady Aruna Swraj Paul Building in memory of his late wife, who passed away in 2022.