NSA Ajit Doval conveys India’s condolences, pays tribute to Vietnam’s late leader Trong

Hanoi, Jul 25 (PTI) National Security Advisor Doval on Thursday attended the state funeral for Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of Vietnam's ruling Communist Party who died here last week, and conveyed India's condolences to the country's leadership.

Trong, considered the most powerful politician in Vietnam, died on July 19 following a prolonged illness. He was 80.

“National Security Adviser Ajit Doval attended today the state funeral of General Secretary H E Nguyen Phu Trong in Hanoi and conveyed India's condolences personally to President H E To Lam, Prime Minister H E Pham Minh Chinh and bereaved family,” the Indian Embassy at Hanoi in Vietnam said in a post on X.

Trong dominated Vietnamese politics since 2011 when he was elected party chief. During these years, he consolidated the Communist Party's power in Vietnam's single-party political system.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu had communicated to President To Lam, on behalf of the Government and people of India, heartfelt condolences on the demise of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, the Embassy said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X after Trong’s death: “Saddened by the news of the passing away of the Vietnamese leader, General Secretary H.E. Nguyen Phu Trong. We pay our respects to the departed leader. Extend our deepest condolences and stand in solidarity with the people and leadership of Vietnam in this hour of grief.” Meanwhile, in New Delhi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh went to the Vietnamese Embassy and paid tribute on behalf of the Government and people of India to Trong.

“In this hour of grief, India stands with the bereaved family, the people and leadership of Vietnam,” he said in a post on X.

Parliament of India, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, on July 22 expressed deepest condolences to the people and leadership of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam on the passing away of Trong.

The Parliament noted that apart from his wise leadership of Vietnam’s progress and development over decades, Trong contributed to India-Vietnam friendship and the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

It recalled Trong’s state visit to India in 2013 and the Speaker, Lok Sabha remembered his meeting with the General Secretary in Hanoi in April 2022. PTI NPK AKJ NPK NPK