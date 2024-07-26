NSA Doval calls for increased BIMSTEC cooperation in counter-terrorism, combating drug trafficking

Naypyidaw: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Friday called on BIMSTEC nations to strengthen cooperation in counter-terrorism; combating drug trafficking, arms smuggling and organised crime.

Doval, leading the Indian delegation at the 4th annual meeting of the security chiefs of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), delivered India's national statement at the meeting here in Myanmarese capital.

"NSA delivered India's national statement at #BIMSTEC meet. He spoke on strengthening cooperation in counter-terrorism; combating drug trafficking, arms smuggling and organised crime; BIMSTEC connectivity; holding 2nd Ports Conclave; and water security of Himalayan river systems," the Embassy of India in Myanmar said in a post on X.

The meeting has been convened to strategise and coordinate initiatives crucial for addressing common security challenges faced by member states.

Earlier, Doval met his Myanmar counterpart Admiral Moe Aung on Thursday. He along with other BIMSTEC security chiefs also called on Prime Minister Senior General Min Aung Hlaing.

Doval arrived here on Thursday from Hanoi where he attended the state funeral for Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of Vietnam's ruling Communist Party who died here last week, and conveyed India's condolences to the country's leadership.

BIMSTEC is a regional organisation that connects countries around the Bay of Bengal to promote economic growth, trade, and cooperation in areas like transportation, energy, and counter-terrorism.

It aims to strengthen relationships and foster economic development among its member states, which include- Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand.