NSA Doval to lead Indian delegation at BIMSTEC security chiefs meeting

Naypyidaw, Jul 26 (PTI) National Security Advisor Doval will lead the Indian delegation at the 4th annual meeting of the security chiefs of the member nations Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) to be held here on Friday.

The meeting in Myanmar’s capital city has been convened to strategise and coordinate initiatives crucial for addressing common security challenges faced by member states.

"NSA Shri Ajit Doval is leading the Indian delegation at the 4th Annual Meeting of #BIMSTEC Security Chiefs being held in Naypyidaw today," the Embassy of India here said in a post on X.

Doval met his Myanmar counterpart Admiral Moe Aung on Thursday. He along with other BIMSTEC security chiefs also called on Prime Minister Senior General Min Aung Hlaing.

Doval arrived here on Thursday from Hanoi where he attended the state funeral for Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of Vietnam's ruling Communist Party who died here last week, and conveyed India's condolences to the country's leadership.

BIMSTEC is a regional organisation that connects countries around the Bay of Bengal to promote economic growth, trade, and cooperation in areas like transportation, energy, and counter-terrorism.

It aims to strengthen relationships and foster economic development among its member states, which include- Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand.