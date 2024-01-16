Number of young voters surges to 56.86 million in Pakistan

Islamabad, Jan 16 (PTI) The number of young voters in Pakistan has surged to 56.86 million from 46.43 million in 2018 and they are expected to play a crucial role in determining the outcome of the February 8 general elections.

The huge number of young voters, a majority of whom use social media, could not only influence the electorate using propaganda tools on online platforms but even alter the electoral scene in several constituencies if they turn out in large numbers on election day, the Dawn newspaper reported quoting analysts.

With the total number of voters totalling 128.58 million, the young voters numbering 56.86 million constitute 44.22 per cent, the report added.

They include 31.85 million from Punjab province, 11.72 million from Sindh, 10.72 million from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 2.3 million from Balochistan. The proportion of young voters in 2018 was 43.82 per cent of total voters.

There are 23.51 million voters between the ages of 18 and 25 while the number of voters between the ages of 26 and 35 years is 33.34 million. The 23.51 million voters between the ages of 18-25 include 14.8 million males and 9.32 million females.

The 33.34 million voters in the age group of 26-35 years include 17.89 million male and 15.44 million female voters.

In addition, another 28.74 million voters are in the age bracket of 36-45 years. They include 15.08 million male and 13.67 million female voters.

A thorough analysis of the age-wise data of voters reveals that as many as 19 districts in three provinces excluding Sindh have more than 50 per cent of individuals below the age of 35 enrolled as voters.

In the electoral rolls prepared for the 2013 general polls, the total number of voters was 86.18 million, of which 17.5 million voters were under 25 years of age, while 24.2 million voters were between 26 and 35 years old. There were 17.2 million voters betw­een 36 and 45 years old, 12 million voters were between 46 and 55 years old, 8.4 million voters were in the age bracket of 56 to 65 years, while 6.7 million voters were above 66 years of age.