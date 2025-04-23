NYC proclaims April 24, 2025 as ‘Sri Sathya Sai Baba Centennial Celebration Day’

New York, Apr 23 (PTI) New York City Mayor Eric Adams has proclaimed April 24 this year as ‘Sri Sathya Sai Baba Centennial Celebration Day’ in the city.

The proclamation was presented to members of the Sri Sathya Sai Global Council by the Deputy Commissioner for the New York City Mayor’s Office for International Affairs Dilip Chauhan at a special event in City Hall Tuesday.

Chauhan was joined by senior representatives from the Mayor's office, including Deputy Commissioner of NYC Mayor’s Community Affairs Unit Christian Williams and South Asian Liaison Sookranie Dhanpat.

“Today, in that spirit, I am delighted to recognise the centennial year of Sri Sathya Sai Baba's birth and his thousands of followers who advance the many community services that take place throughout New York City and across the globe in his name,” Adams said in the proclamation.

The proclamation adds that “with a foundation rooted in strong humanistic values, the legacy of Sri Sathya Sai Baba is a beacon of light centred around the tenet of mutual uplift.” Adams said in the proclamation that his administration is committed to ensuring that people of all backgrounds and beliefs feel respected, safe and welcome in the city.

Chauhan said at the event attended by members of the community that the proclamation “shines a light on the profound humanitarian impact of Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s mission, which has uplifted thousands here in New York and millions around the world. “Wherever there is a need for selfless service, you will find Sri Sathya Sai volunteers — serving meals and hygiene kits to the underserved, educating young minds with values-based learning, and offering vital support during times of crisis. Their compassion knows no boundaries,” he said.

Chauhan said that as the centennial of Sri Sathya Sai Baba is commemorated around the world, his timeless message of “Love All, Serve All. Help Ever, Hurt Never” should inspire everyone.

Sundar Venugopalan from the Sri Sathya Sai Global Council New York, who received the proclamation said Sri Sathya Sai Baba's main teaching was that the essence of all religions is one, "urging us to see the divine spark within each and every creation." He said that the Sri Sathya Sai Centers worldwide, including in New York, foster spiritual growth and community outreach. "This centennial year, we are committed to expanding our service to those in need right here in New York City." In a statement from Prasanthi Nilayam, Puttaparthi, Managing Trustee of Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust R J Rathnakar said the recognition by New York City "one of the world's most vibrant and diverse cities, resonates deeply with Sri Sathya Sai Baba's vision of global harmony and spiritual fellowship." On the occasion, a short video highlighting the humanitarian work of Sri Sathya Sai Baba and his followers from around the world was also screened.