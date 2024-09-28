International

"Obligation for all Muslims...": Iranian supreme leader on Hezbollah chief killing

Shailesh Khanduri
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iranian Supreme Leader

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

New Delhi: Iranian Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday expressed unwavering support for Hezbollah soon after its leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli attack on the Beirut city in Lebanon.

Khamenei took to X to express a staunch backing for the Lebanese militant group, framing the ongoing skirmishes within a broader narrative of resistance against "Zionist aggression."

Khamenei described Israeli actions in Lebanon as showcasing "the savage nature of the rabid Zionists," further criticizing the Israeli leadership for what he perceives as shortsighted policies.

He drew parallels with the Gaza conflict, suggesting Israel has learned nothing from its previous engagements.

He emphasised Hezbollah's resilience, stating that the group remains strong despite significant Israeli military efforts.

Khamenei portrayed Hezbollah not just as a local force but as a pivotal part of the regional "Resistance forces," which he believes will shape the Middle East's future.

Khamenei called upon all Muslims to support Hezbollah and Lebanon, framing the conflict as a battle against a "malicious Zionist regime." 

This call for unity and action across Muslim communities could be interpreted as an attempt to mobilise broader regional support.

He predicted that Lebanon, with Hezbollah's lead, would make Israel regret its actions, hinting at further confrontations and rallying support for what he sees as a just cause against oppression.

These statements could embolden Hezbollah and potentially other allied groups, possibly leading to an escalation beyond the current conflict's scope, involving more regional actors.

Khamenei's strong rhetoric might complicate international efforts towards de-escalation, signaling Iran's firm stance alongside Hezbollah, which could influence global perceptions of the conflict and impact diplomatic relations.

