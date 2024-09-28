"Obligation for all Muslims...": Iranian supreme leader on Hezbollah chief killing

New Delhi: Iranian Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday expressed unwavering support for Hezbollah soon after its leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli attack on the Beirut city in Lebanon.

Khamenei took to X to express a staunch backing for the Lebanese militant group, framing the ongoing skirmishes within a broader narrative of resistance against "Zionist aggression."

Khamenei described Israeli actions in Lebanon as showcasing "the savage nature of the rabid Zionists," further criticizing the Israeli leadership for what he perceives as shortsighted policies.

On the one hand, the killing of defenseless civilians in Lebanon, has once again revealed the savage nature of the rabid Zionists to everyone. On the other hand, it has proven how shortsighted and insane the policies of the leaders of the occupying regime are. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) September 28, 2024

He drew parallels with the Gaza conflict, suggesting Israel has learned nothing from its previous engagements.

The terrorist gang ruling Zionist regime hasn’t learned from its 1yr criminal war in Gaza & doesn’t understand the massacre of women, children, & civilians cannot hurt strong structure of Resistance or bring it to its knees. Now they’re testing the same absurd policy in Lebanon. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) September 28, 2024

He emphasised Hezbollah's resilience, stating that the group remains strong despite significant Israeli military efforts.

The Zionist criminals need to know that they are far too weak to be able to inflict any significant damage on the solid structure of Lebanon’s Hezbollah. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) September 28, 2024

Khamenei portrayed Hezbollah not just as a local force but as a pivotal part of the regional "Resistance forces," which he believes will shape the Middle East's future.

The Resistance forces will determine the fate of this region with the honorable Hezbollah leading the way. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) September 28, 2024

Khamenei called upon all Muslims to support Hezbollah and Lebanon, framing the conflict as a battle against a "malicious Zionist regime."

All the Resistance forces in the region stand with and support #Hezbollah. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) September 28, 2024

This call for unity and action across Muslim communities could be interpreted as an attempt to mobilise broader regional support.

He predicted that Lebanon, with Hezbollah's lead, would make Israel regret its actions, hinting at further confrontations and rallying support for what he sees as a just cause against oppression.

The Lebanese haven’t forgotten there was a time when the soldiers of the occupying regime were advancing toward Beirut, & Hezbollah stopped them & made Lebanon proud. Today too, by the grace & power of God, Lebanon will make the transgressing, malicious enemy regret its actions. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) September 28, 2024

It is an obligation for all Muslims to stand with the people of Lebanon and the honorable Hezbollah, offering their resources and assistance as Hezbollah confronts the usurping, cruel, malicious Zionist regime. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) September 28, 2024

These statements could embolden Hezbollah and potentially other allied groups, possibly leading to an escalation beyond the current conflict's scope, involving more regional actors.

Khamenei's strong rhetoric might complicate international efforts towards de-escalation, signaling Iran's firm stance alongside Hezbollah, which could influence global perceptions of the conflict and impact diplomatic relations.