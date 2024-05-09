Overseas Friends of BJP-USA condemns Sam Pitroda’s controversial remarks

Washington: Overseas Friends of BJP, USA has condemned the “racist” statement of senior Congress leader Sam Pitroda, saying the people of India will teach the “xenophobic” party a lesson.

Pitroda, who held the post of chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, stoked a major controversy with his remarks during a podcast where he cited ethnic and racial identities like Chinese, Africans, Arabs and Whites to describe the physical appearance of Indians from different parts of the country.

Pitroda on Wednesday resigned as the chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress after his controversial remarks.

“It’s a shame on Mr. Pitroda for him to label the people of his ancestral land in a reprehensible racism. Mr. Pitroda, being a technocrat who has been living in the USA, could think and talk as a racist,” said Adapa Prasad, president of OFBJP-USA.

“Mr. Pitroda’s disgusting remarks mirror the regressive thinking of Congress party and its apex leadership,” said Dr Vasudev Patel, OFBJP-USA general secretary.

“The Indian Diaspora across the globe is disgusted with this racist line of thinking and Indian people will teach a lesson to xenophobic Congress Party,” Prasad said.