Officials concerned about militancy in Karachi after grenade attack in Pakistan's biggest city

Karachi, Mar 2 (PTI) A hand grenade attack on a police station in Karachi has left senior officials concerned whether insurgent groups from Balochistan or the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) have become active in Pakistan’s biggest city.

Despite the ongoing terror attacks carried out by the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) or the TTP in other parts of Pakistan, Karachi has largely remained peaceful in recent times.

On Friday evening, unidentified men on two motorcycles hurled at least three hand grenades at the Preedy police station in Saddar town, injuring four policemen and damaging the outer building.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Syed Asad Raza said the people who hurled the grenades had still not been identified as they sped away on their bikes in the narrow lanes after the attack.

“The injured policemen were moved to a hospital where their condition is out of danger,” he said.

Bomb Disposal Squad experts said three grenades were detonated in the attack.

Reza said in the past the criminal gangs in Lyari used hand grenades to attack police stations and mobile vans.

Reza said the attack alerted police and security personnel as there had been very few such cases in Karachi.

The official said they had intelligence reports saying the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) have recently made videos in Karachi, and some of the suspected militants were also apprehended in the city.

A security official in the counter terrorism department said they were investigating possible sleeper cells in Karachi.

“There is an alert now in the police department because it is yet to be determined who was behind the grenade attack as no one has claimed responsibility," he said. PTI PY PY