Ohio designates October as Hindu Heritage Month

Washington, Jan 9 (PTI) Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has signed a bill to designate October as “Hindu Heritage Month" in the US state.

The bill was signed on Wednesday by DeWine in the presence of former state Senator Niraj Antani, who was the main sponsor and mover of the legislation last year, and several other community leaders from the State.

“I am so grateful to Governor DeWine for signing this bill to designate October as Hindu Heritage Month in Ohio. Governor DeWine has long had a close relationship with the Hindu community across Ohio and I am grateful for his leadership," Antani said.

"After two long years of work, I am deeply pleased I could accomplish this achievement for our community,” he said.

The bill is now officially a law and goes into effect in 90 days. October 2025 will be Ohio's 1st official Hindu Heritage Month. PTI LKJ NSA NSA NSA